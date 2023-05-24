Kisumu to welcome reggae star Richie Spice with ngege, osuga

International reggae superstar Richie Spice will be treated to a tour of the world’s second largest fresh water lake, Lake Victoria as well as the local Luo cuisine which includes tilapia, a plate of ugali and indigenous vegetables, when visits Kenya to perform.

Born Richell Bonner, the musician is already in Nairobi gearing up for his concert this weekend.

After this, says Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Richie Spice will fly to Kisumu on Sunday to entertain revellers and also tour the lakeside city.

Kisumu county government has lined up a number of activities for the musician’s tour during the day that will help the city showcase the best of its culture to the world, and promote tourism.

The musician is set to pay the governor and his cabinet a courtesy call, after which they will hold a joint media brief, and later head to Imperial Sarova Hotel where Richie Spice will be hosted. He will later entertain at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mambo Leo.

“The Jamaican artiste, together with his crew, will be accorded a city, lake and a nature tour as we showcase the best of our Great County of Kisumu to the world. He will get an opportunity to have a taste of our special fresh fish known as ngege (tilapia) from our important resource, Lake Victoria,” said Governor Nyong’o while addressing the media in his office on Wednesday.

The County Government has partnered with Ziva Empire to ensure the upcoming concert is a huge success.

The county government hopes to create a sense of community and togetherness, both among the residents and among the visitors. By bringing the people together to enjoy the live reggae music and entertainment, the concert will foster a sense of belonging and shared experience, which is an important factor in promoting tourism and attracting visitors, according to the governor.

“Overall, the first-time historic concert will be a highly effective platform for promoting our destinations and tourism, and for opening them up as entertainment hubs, showcasing our local culture, creating a sense of community, and generating excitement and interest among potential visitors,” said Governor Nyong’o.

“As the County Government, through the City Management, we confirm the provision and availability of the Mamboleo Show Ground, security, traffic management and further confirm provision of protocol procedures.”

During the concert, local artistes in Kisumu County will be given a chance to curtain raise for the musician.