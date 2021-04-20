Mr Survivor: Listen, my Queen, the Concorde is here to stay

By  DAVID WAINAINA

The third tortoise wave has hit my Palace with a thud only superseded by the third corona wave reigning in the whole world. The tortoise wave is the period during which my Queen suffers a spell in which she disparages my other love, the time tested and proven Volkswagen Beetle, aka Concorde. How I survive this wave will depend on how well I handle Queen, but if my moniker, Mr Survivor, is anything to go by, I am sure I shall survive. You will remember how I survived the past two waves when Concorde was declared a persona non grata at the Palace.

