Google to host cultural exchange programme for content creators in Nairobi

Google Africa will curate an exclusive Alte’ Business Residency from Monday next week at the Kempinski, Nairobi to upskill African creatives.

During the two-day residency, the tech giant will play host to top content creators mainly drawn from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and other parts of the continent.

“The residency aim is to upskill African creatives that identify as alternative or non-mainstream with relevant career skills. We will to show how best our platforms can help them better connect with their audiences and move the culture forward," Sharon Machira, Communications and Public Affair Manager, Google Kenya told the Nation.

A group of 20 alternative artistes, creative and culture and arts journalist will form part of the residency cultural exchange.

“The Alte’ movement is an emerging subculture where Young Africans identify as being authentic and non-conformist. Through the lens of our platforms YouTube, YouTube Shorts and Google Arts and culture, we are ready to celebrate and amplify the impact of the Alte’ movement in Africa in this exciting cultural exchange,” she added.

This programme follows YouTube's invitation for applications for its Black Voices Fund Class of 2023 that will see successful content creators receive a portion of Sh11.7 billion funding.

The fund created in 2020, recognises and equips black creators, artistes, songwriters and producers with the resources and personnel support to enable them thrive on their content creation.

Those selected, will get the opportunity to participate in bespoke training workshops and networking programmes to improve the quality of content uploaded on their channels.

Applications will be made via https://www.youtube.com/creators/black-voices-fund/ and closes on July 10, 2022.

“The African creator community is filled with so many talented, brilliant, passionate, and driven Creatives, and we are honored to equip these talented creators and artists with additional resources to match their drive. At YouTube, we’ve always tried to facilitate the rise of diverse voices, all inclusive of gender and race. Through the Black Voices Fund, in the past two years we have been able to amplify the perspectives and experiences of these diverse creators,” said Alex Okosi, Managing Director, YouTube Emerging Markets.

Since its inception, the programme has welcomed more than 300 grantees from Kenya, Australia, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa and the US among them musicians, beauty entrepreneurs, comedians, activists, poets, personal trainers, parents, photographers and gamers.

BVF Class of 2022 had four Kenyans; Mandi Sarro, Wendy Angel Nangayo (Angel Lately), Justus Nandwa, and Cheyenne Chelimo.

Besides the multi-year commitment funding, YouTube has also collaborated with community-based groups to build the Future Insiders programme, specifically targeting underprivileged students who are interested in a future in the music and creative professions.