American Comedian Ian Lara in Nairobi for comedy event

The Kenyan stand-up comedy scene has seen exponentially grown over the last two years, now attracting international acts, from countries such as the USA and South Africa, to grace its stage.

American comedian Ian Lara, known for his standalone HBO special ‘Romantic Comedy’, will be performing at Punchline Comedy Club’s stand-up comedy event dubbed Distant Relatives on May 6 and 7.

He is listed as one of the hottest rising comics in New York City after he found internet success because of his performances on Comedy Central then later made an appearance on one of the most popular late night shows: the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I don’t think I had a recipe to get to where I am. I had this dream to do comedy and I worked hard at it. I write jokes people have taken a liking to and I appreciate it,” Ian said.

Ian’s stop in Nairobi is a detour from his tour that has had him perform in Canada and several states in the USA.

Eliciting laughter may vary in different countries as this is his first performance in front of a Kenyan audience. However, Ian is confident that even if people come from different countries and backgrounds, they may share similar experiences.

“As long as you understand the language, you should be able to understand my observations and the way I see things. I am not too worried about it. I am more excited to get in front of the Kenyan audience who I have never performed for before,” said Ian.

The American comedian will be joined on stage by South African stand-up comedians Tumi Morake and Ndumiso Lindi and Tanzanian comedians Evans Bukuku and Deo Gratius. Kenya’s very own Ty Ngachira, Ciru Mwangi, John Ribia, Shazz Nderitu and Marcus Douglas will also be on the line-up to crack up their Kenyan fan base that has grown rapidly.

Punchline Comedy Club’s founder Eric Lu Savali says that the club’s expectation is to showcase that Kenya has international comedians who can go toe-to-toe with other international comedians.

“This is also an opportunity for us to learn from each other and understand that comedy is a beautiful language that brings very different people together,” Savali said.