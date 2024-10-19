Drama trainers meet at Kabarak University, plan for fete

Kenya’s universities convened at Kabarak University to prepare for 2025 Kenya National Drama and Film Festival. This is to herald a new era, a dynamic wave of creativity and innovation.

Renowned trainers from across the nation gathered to chart the way for nurturing talent and artistry among budding actors.

The one day event brought together University music, drama and film and music patrons, committee members of the two festivals, university representatives, Ministry of Education officials in charge of Higher Education and research and other key stakeholders to discuss the roadmap for next year’s festival.

During the meeting, participants promised to spark revolutionary approaches to production, choreography, teaching, ensuring that the incoming students — who are the first to have grown through the full cycle of the CBE system— will not only excel in their craft but also set new standards of excellence on global stages. The future of performance will be redefined not just in the lecture rooms but the stage is set for an exhilarating transformation of the festivals to make them laboratories of performing arts.

The Kenya National Drama and Film Festival and Kenya Music Festival have long been important platforms for showcasing the rich diversity of talent among students in drama, film, and music.

The festivals foster artistic expression, cultural identity, and national unity, while also serving as a training ground for future talent in Kenya’s creative industries.

The Kabarak meeting aimed to fine-tune preparations, including themes, competition guidelines, and logistical arrangements for the 2025 editions of both festivals. Both festivals promote artistic expression, cultural identity and national unity, while also serving as a training ground for future talent in Kenya's creative industries.

Representatives from more than 30 universities exchanged ideas on how to enhance the quality of drama and music performances and films, and how to ensure the participation of a broader spectrum of students.

Key highlights in the meeting included enhanced collaboration as universities agreed to increase collaboration to support the growth of creative arts in higher education.

The one-day meeting brought together university music, drama and film and music patrons, committee members of the two festivals, university representatives on the two festival committees, Ministry of Education officials in charge of Higher Education and Research, and other key stakeholders to discuss the roadmap for next year's highly anticipated festivals.

Key Highlight Enhanced Collaboration: Universities agreed to increase collaboration to support the growth of creative arts in higher education. This includes sharing resources, such as technical expertise, facilities, and mentorship programmess for students.

Inclusivity and Diversity: A major topic of discussion was promoting inclusivity in both festivals.

New Categories: The 2025 festivals will see the introduction of new categories, particularly in emerging genres of film and digital music, as a way of keeping the festivals aligned with modern artistic trends.

The meeting also focused on fostering partnerships with stakeholders in the entertainment industry, media and government agencies, as well as private corporate entities to provide sponsorship for the festivals. As part of the ongoing digital transformation, the universities plan to introduce more virtual components to the festivals, allowing a wider audience to experience Kenya's artistic talent.

Organizers expressed optimism that the 2025 KNDFF and KMF will set new standards in creativity and performance, thereby boosting the creative industry and economy.

In his address, the Director of Higher Education, Mr Darius Ogutu, reiterated PS Beatrice Inyangala's commitment to ensuring that universities play a critical role in anchoring the CBC pathway for creatives and sports. Mr Ogutu emphasised that the Vice Chancellors of both private and public universities, through their representatives, would lead the universities' participation in the two festivals.