Drama festival winners set to perform for President Ruto

Moi Girls School Nairobi took the stage at Kangaru Girls and thrilled the audience, which included Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, with their choral verse Angela during the closing of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival.

The choral verse scripted by Isaac Kimiywi and produced by Margaret Njaaga, highlights the moral dilemmas minors face during school holidays through Angela, the main character, who is introduced to drugs by a relatively older man who pauses as her “mentor”.

Tetu Technical and Vocational College, who are newcomers in the film genre, scooped top awards in the feature film category, beating experienced institutions.

The film won the hearts of the adjudicators and the audience through the story and cinematography. Produced by Catherine Gikonyo, The Future is Ours tells the story of the amorous Kombo who in two months, impregnated four girls in a college.

Students of Kangaru School display trophies they won during the 62nd edition of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival at Kangaru Girls High School on April 16, 2024. Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

When the children were born they were all named after Kombo. By coincidence, all four meet at a teacher training college. Storm Kombo, who has his father’s amorous nature, makes a move on Mariam Kombo. As he saves her phone number, he becomes curious about the fact that she is also named Kombo.

All the Kombos and some of their teachers then start an investigation. Eventually, their father Kombo owns up and there is a reunion.

The film was the overall winner in the feature film category for vocational colleges. It was followed by films by Runjenjes Vocational Centre and Kasarani Technical and Vocational Centre.

Nyeri Technical Institute won the play category, with Kenya Institute of Mass Communication coming second.

Mukuuni Boys from Tharaka-Nithi County were the overall winners in the play category. Their play, Player No 10, won because of the themes, plot and character performances.

The play, which is about the banditry menace in some parts of the country, follows teacher Zawadi who is sent to teach in the volatile area. She decides to impart football skills to his students. One of his star players is then kidnapped by bandits and convinced to “fight to liberate” his community. In the end, security agents capture the bandits.

PCEA Makupa students rehearse their creative cultural dance during the 62nd edition of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival at the University of Embu on April 8, 2024. Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

Buruburu Girls won the cultural creative dance category.

The key message in the dance is social cohesion. It brings out the value of citizenship, communication and collaboration and sharing of resources.

Visa Oshwal School staged a play The Abstract Painting in which Zebedayo, an autistic child, joins Compassion Academy and struggles to convince other learners that he is an outstanding painter. Alma, his sister, gangs up with others and creates for him obstacles to protect her drawing and painting reputation in the school.

Tuesday’s event was also attended by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, the festival’s national chairman Prof CJ Odhiambo and other dignitaries.