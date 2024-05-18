Two scholars launch book on the integrated Africa dream

To realise the dream of an integrated African continent, countries need to first settle their internal disputes before advancing to the international level, two scholars have advised.

According to the duo — Prof Maxmillian Julius Chuhila and Mr James Zotto — among the challenges that hinder African integration are historical divisions, economic disparities, security concerns, infrastructure deficits, and governance complexities.

Two lecturers at the University of Dar es Salaam argue in their book, Hurdles and Prospects of African Integration, that the international community and all concerned parties need to redefine the approaches that, for decades, have been unsuccessful.

These strains, the scholars said, come between the dream and the realisation of an integrated African continent.

Furthermore, they say, sticking to the failed approach or imposing solutions "will bring no viable solution."

In the book they discuss the Sahara dispute, which they argued has existed for over four decades and is yet to find a friendly resolution, with Morocco claiming sovereignty over Western Sahara while the Polisario wants Sahara to be an independent entity.

Western Sahara is a disputed territory on the northwest coast of Africa. About 20 per cent of the territory is controlled by the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic while the remaining 80 per cent is occupied and administered by neighbouring Morocco

The much-desired African integration, the co-authors say, depends on the sustainability of the political, social, and economic development of the continent.

“Massive diversities in these major factors impede a smooth and rapid transition towards an integrated continent," said Prof Chuhila. “To achieve an integrated continent, countries need to start settling their internal divisions and tensions before advancing to the level of the continent."

He was speaking during the launch of the book at Kenyatta University when he explained that understanding the Western Sahara puzzle needed fresh minds.

In all the existing African disputes, the dons urged the international community and all the concerned parties to redefine the approaches that have unsuccessfully been employed over the decades.

“We use the example of the Western Sahara dispute to analyse African participation in seeking and providing solutions to continental challenges,” said Mr Zotto, adding that scholarship on the question of Western Sahara lies in the ambivalence about excitement and confusion as a result of the misinformation.

Mr Zotto explained that African integration has its roots in the Pan-African movement of the early 20th century, which sought to unite Africans in the fight against colonialism and racial discrimination.

In the narratives about the history of Western Sahara, the scholars said, one finds enormous errors of omission and commission and deliberate attempts at “colouring” history and decorating facts.