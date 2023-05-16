Kenyan film 'Kahawa Black' selected for 14th Durban FilmMart

A Kenyan feature film project has been selected to take part in the 2023 Pitch and Finance Forum, Durban FilmMart (DFM) event.

Juliana Kabua and Esteri Tebandeke, the producer and director of the feature film Kahawa Black (Black coffee) respectively, will get an opportunity to attend the four-day event.

They will have a chance to connect with both local and global broadcasters, financiers, streamers, sales agents and producers, garnering the essential support and collaborations required to bring projects in development to completion and reach screens, big and small.

“Africa offers an abundance of extraordinary narratives as is evident from the remarkable range of subjects explored in this year’s slate of projects. African filmmakers are broadening the scope of cinema and offering fresh perspectives to audiences worldwide. We are pleased with the calibre and number of submissions received this year, which is testament to the creativity and ever-evolving expertise of our continent’s filmmakers,” Director of the DFM, Magdalene Reddy said.

Ahead of the Pitch and Finance Forum, the 2023 DFM projects will benefit from the guidance of esteemed film producers and professionals. Among the mentors for the fiction projects are KethiweNgcobo from South Africa, filmmaker and award-winning television producer, who previously served as the Head of Drama at SABC’s Content Hub.

Also lending their expertise is Femi Odugbemi from Nigeria, the Academy Director of the Multichoice Talent Factory and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Documentary projects will benefit from the mentorship of Bridget Pickering from Namibia, a filmmaker and award-winning producer whose work includes Whispering Truth to Power, which was honoured with the Special Jury Prize at the Hot Docs Film Festival, and Amel Bouzid from Belgium, an associate producer of Lágy eső by Denes Nagy, which premiered at La Quinzaine in Cannes.

Themba Bhebhe from the United Kingdom, who holds the position of Head of Diversity & Inclusion at the European Film Market (Berlinale) and is also one of the pioneering members of the Programmers of Colour Collective (POC2), will be offering his mentorship to both fiction and documentary projects.





Below is the full list of films selected.





FICTION FEATURES

Big Tree (Uganda) – Producer: Flavia Mary Bukojja and Director: Dilman Dila

Coconut (South Africa) – Producer: Bongiwe Selane, Dineo Lusenga and Director: Karabo Lediga

Every Stitch a Lonely Thread (South Africa) – Producer: Tiny Mungwe and Director: Jannous Nkululeko Aukema

Graft (Zimbabwe) – Producer: Sue-Ellen Chitunya and Director: Naishe Nyamubaya

Granny Lee (South Africa) – Producers: Shant Joshi, Roelof Storm, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri and Director: Gabe Gabriel, Ian Gabriel

Kahawa Black (Black Coffee) (Kenya) – Producer: Juliana Kabua and Director: Esteri Tebandeke

Nomvelo and the Wolf (South Africa) – Producer: Leanne Gail Kumalo and Director: Lindokuhle Langa

Pharming (South Africa) – Producer: Meren Reddy, Luke Rous and Director: Joshua Rous

Cirta (Tunisia) – Producer: Olfa Ben Achour and Director: Saif Chida

Djeliya, Memory of Manding (Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Sénégal) – Producer: Mamounata Nikièma and Director: Boubacar Sangaré

Eaglette - A Superstar Erased (South Africa) – Producer: Thandi Davids and Director: Beverley Ditsie

Flying Like a Bird (Morocco) – Producer: Hicham Falah and Director: El Mahdi Lyoubi

Foreign (Ivory Coast) – Producer: Laurent Bitty and Director: Joël Akafou

In My Father’s House (Morocco) – Producer: Merieme Addou and Director: Rachida Elgarni

The Circuit (Cameroon) – Producer: Martinel Nemalieu and Director: Arice Siapi

Wildfire (South Africa) – Producer: Seregeo Kirby and Director: Zahra Moloo





DOCUMENTARY SERIES