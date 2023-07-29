Entrepreneur makes games to break boredom and celebrate Kenyan culture

As the Covid-19 virus held the world in its grip, turning it upside down, a beacon of innovation and creativity flickered in the heart of one James Mwangi, from his home in Ruiru.

The 41-year-old graphic designer saw beyond the pandemic's gloom, starting a venture within the crisis. He recognised the hunger for knowledge and the thirst for fun amidst lockdowns, and his response was simple but brilliant: create games that combine education and entertainment, a concept now lovingly known as 'edutainment.'

In his mind, and emulating a concept from a game he played and enjoyed back in 2015, James started to weave a web of joy and learning.

James Mwangi, founder of the 254Niaje, Kenyan Charades Edition, explains some of the rules when playing the 'Vumbi' game during an interview at Nation Centre on June 30, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

His intended purpose was simple: to give ordinary citizens a platform to escape the harsh reality, all while enriching their minds, charming them with his creative prowess, and captivating their hearts with a sense of shared identity.

"How well do you know about Kenya? Sometimes people are unaware of even the most basic aspects. I remember a situation where I got off a matatu in Nairobi, and a fellow passenger approached me to ask for directions to certain streets or buildings in the city," he shares.

Games

From his seven distinct card and board games, James points out that the common factor is that six of them are Kenyan based. For instance, Neno is a Christian oriented game for both adults and children. It focuses on the Bible and the stories in it.

"Vumbi encompasses celebrities, politicians, streets, foods and buildings. Imba is a combination of both contemporary and Christian Kenyan songs. Route 11, a board game, is all about tourism sites and parks, Mbisha - pictures of foods and buildings."

Habari Gani is a global game which focuses on the brands of the world while Pazzywimby is a puzzle game where a picture of someone or something is cut into a jigsaw puzzle.

In each of the games, James acknowledges that the vocabulary used is derived from a mix of English, Kiswahili, Sheng, and various African languages that are widely recognised and integrated into the society.

"There are words like maharagwe, terere, njugu, omena, muthokoi, and ndom among others," he says.

Despite his games being designed for an adult audience, James emphasises his thorough process of testing and perfecting his cards prior to their market release. This he achieves by engaging in playtesting sessions at home with his wife, friends, and even within the confines of his office.

Challenges

While players simply seek to have fun and enjoy games, the world of game creation presents a vastly different landscape. James says that behind the scenes, game makers face a multitude of tests and hurdles, stretching far beyond the surface-level enjoyment experienced by players.

The process begins with the arduous task of conceptualising innovative gameplay mechanics that will captivate and engage audiences to testing and refining.

"There is one board game called Omoka. I have shelved it for about one and a half years. Mainly because of the back and forth on creating, and re-editing."

However, this is merely the tip of the iceberg. The ultimate test lies in making sales. While friends and acquaintances may support your endeavours, the true measure of success and fulfilment comes from generating sales outside of your personal circle.

"Selling to different people who do not even know you, makes you more excited. There are some games I gave out in church and whenever people play, they give me positive feedback. This too encourages me so much to keep going," he shares.

To Kenyans wanting to give a shot on game making, James advises that their strong will should not be swayed by uncertain times.