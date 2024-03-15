A new chapter for Diamond Platnumz and Harmonize?

Superstars Diamond Platnumz and Harmonize have finally resolved their grievances.

In the vibrant world of Tanzanian music, the names Diamond and Harmonize stand as pillars of talent and influence. Yet, behind the scenes, their relationship has been marred by a longstanding rift, stemming from Harmonize's departure from Diamond's record label.

However, recent events at the State House suggest that a new chapter may be on the horizon for these two superstars.

Chibu Dangote and Kondeboy, once a protégé under Diamond's mentorship, found themselves in an unexpected reunion at an Iftar event hosted by President Samia Suluhu.

Despite their well-documented fallout, the pair were spotted exchanging pleasantries and engaging in what appeared to be a friendly chat, much to the surprise of fans and onlookers alike.

The rift between Diamond and Harmonize traces back to Harmonize's departure from Diamond's record label, citing mistreatment by management and accusations against his father.

In a candid moment with journalists, Harmonize revealed his grievances, alleging that his father's visits were misconstrued as attempts to bewitch Diamond.

This revelation sparked a public feud between the former mentor and protégé, leading to a period of estrangement.

However, a video shared on Instagram showcased the artistes exchanging greetings and engaging in conversation, marking their first public interaction in quite some time.

Invited to the State House by President Suluhu for the Iftar event, Harmonize took the initiative to approach Diamond, extending a handshake, which was warmly reciprocated.

The clip, accompanied by a caption highlighting the significance of the meeting, quickly garnered attention online, sparking a wave of speculation and anticipation among fans.

While some expressed hope for a reconciliation and a revival of their friendship, others remained cautious, citing the complexities of their past feud.