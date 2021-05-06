Yes, there are ways to increase your manhood, but...

Manhood

Increasing the size is only recommended for those with a flaccid penis of less than 4cm length.

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • The average penis size is 7cm to 10cm in length and 9cm to 10cm circumference when flaccid
  • It is 12cm to 16cm length and 12cm circumference when erect
  • Many people who think that they have a small penis usually have a size that is within the normal range

Dr Flo,
Which pills increase one’s penis size?
Boni

