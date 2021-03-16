Why more women are going the C-Section way

CS

Data released by the Health ministry earlier this year indicates a spike in CS cases compared to previous years.

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • 15.4% Kenya’s average CS rate
  • 20 counties have average rate above CS target (15%)
  • 20 counties have lower average than the WHO 10% recommendation
  • Sh130,000 to Sh300,000- average cost of CS

At 15 weeks of pregnancy, 26-year-old Catherine Umija went for an ultrasound to find out the sex of her baby.

