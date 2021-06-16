What you should know about blood donation

Blood donation

Possibly the most touted benefit is improved heart health through the reduction of oxidative stress.

By  Nancy Okinda

Haematology pathologist

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi

What you need to know:

  • Whole blood can be donated by an individual every eight weeks
  • A gap of 16 weeks is recommended between double red cell donations
  • On the other hand, platelets donations can be made every seven days and up to 24 times per year

This week we marked the World Blood Donor Day with a call to “Give blood and keep the world beating.”

