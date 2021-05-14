Too much water, too little food as Mother Nature fights back

Hunger

In the last 28 years, temperatures have risen.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Bernadine Mutanu

Health&Environment reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Already, flash floods have been experienced in the Tana Delta
  • The WMO says 2020 was one of the three warmest years on record despite a cooling La Niña event
  • Just last week, Mombasa County announced cases of dengue fever


At least 1.4 million Kenyans are hungry and another 30,000 are on the verge of losing their homes due to floods.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.