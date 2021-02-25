Spare the rod? Experts differ on student caning

Corporal punishment

Today, corporal punishment is illegal in schools.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The debate on corporal punishment has been revived as cases of school unrest go up.
  • Learners who faced the wrath of corporal punishment say it scarred them for life.
  • Teacher wants caning reintroduced but to be done in moderation.

Until 2001, the notion that a flogging a day keeps mischief away was real.

