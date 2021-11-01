Report offers insights into what caused rise of Rift Valley lakes

Lake Bogoria

Flamingos at Lake Bogoria National Reserve in Baringo County, one of the tourists attraction sites in the county on July 19, 2021

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Merab  &  Macharia Mwangi

Climate change, human activities and movement of tectonic plates are the reasons for the rise of Rift Valley lakes, a new report says.

