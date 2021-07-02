Rainy season diseases can be deadly but there are ways to protect yourself

The rainy season may have its charms but it also has dangers, primarily in the form of diseases like infectious bacteria and viruses that become active due to the high humidity caused by repeated spells of rain.

According to the World Health Organization, vector-borne diseases account for more than 17 per cent of all infectious diseases, causing more than 700,000 deaths annually. They can be caused by parasites, bacteria or viruses.

The most common illnesses related to the respiratory system and water and food-borne diseases cannot be overlooked.

During the rains, the risk of getting these diseases is extremely high owing to unhygienic conditions and not adhering to basic preventive measures. Many of these diseases remain undiagnosed until they progress to undesirable complications.

This is why early diagnosis and treatment of diseases during the rainy season is important and could be the difference between life and death.

Precaution has always been a better option than cure. If we take proper precautions, diseases can be controlled.

Dirty water

Here are some common diseases which are prevalent during the rainy season that you should be aware about.

Water-borne diseases increase during the rainy season. The main cause of this is exposure to dirty water.

Poor sanitation and the lack of a proper drainage system allow disease causing microbes to thrive, leaving people with poor immune systems more susceptible to infection. Another source of danger is food that is prepared unhygienically.

Stomach infections and diarrhoea are commonly seen during the rainy season. Practising good hygiene, including washing hands frequently, is one of the best ways to protect against Hepatitis A, another disease caused by contaminated food.

Mosquito-borne diseases such as Malaria and Dengue also see a rise during the rainy season due to the collection of stagnant water that makes it easier for mosquitoes to breed.

Always look around your yard or locality to check for stagnant water.