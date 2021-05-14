Planned C-sections can be safer than normal births, finds research

Pregnancy

Research shows that the most common maternal adverse outcomes were unanticipated operative procedures.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Research associated vaginal deliveries with a lower risk of transient tachypnea of the newborn
  • But data from low-risk pregnancies showed vaginal delivery was associated with obstetric trauma

Planned cesarean deliveries on request by mothers are safer for low-risk pregnancies than normal deliveries, researchers have found.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.