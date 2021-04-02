Oxbow lake threatened by deforestation and farming

Lake Kamnarok Game Reserve

Lake Kamnarok Game Reserve in Bairngo County.

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The oxbow lake was gazetted as a reserve in 1983.
  • It was once famous for being the second largest ecosystem in Africa after Lake Chad.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has raised concern of diminishing population of animals at Lake Kamnarok Game Reserve due to land degradation.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.