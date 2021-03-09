Overwhelmed, KNH struggles to care for walk-ins

Kenyatta National Hospital

The Accident and Emergency section of the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group


By  Nasibo Kabale

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While it is improper for patients to take themselves to the facility without a referral letter, it is not their fault.
  • A gap in the system forces most of them to self-refer.
  • In an ideal referral system, a patient has to first attend a level two health facility such as a dispensary run by a clinical officer.

A visit to the Accident and Emergency section of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) paints a picture of an overwhelmed facility.

