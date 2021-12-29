Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on the new coronavirus dubbed COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters on March 2, 2020 in Geneva. 

Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini | AFP

By  AFP

The risk posed by the Omicron variant is still "very high", the World Health Organization said Wednesday, after Covid-19 case numbers shot up by 11 percent globally last week.

