Lab a game changer in cancer treatment

Aroha Centre lab

Aroha Cancer lab in Meru town.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to the National Cancer Strategy 2017-2022, up to 80 per cent of patients in Kenya are diagnosed late
  • Kenya recorded more than 42,000 new cancer patients in 2020
  • It also recorded over 27,000 cancer related deaths during the same period

When she noticed a swelling in her breast in 2014, she had to travel for more than 1,000km to and from Kiambu for diagnosis and treatment.

