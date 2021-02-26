Kenya gets thumbs up for Covid technology

Kenya’s has been praised for its early adoption of technology to boost efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The country was commended by the African Union (AU), through its health agency, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The Health ministry announced the launch of the online Trusted Travel platform on January 9, becoming the first country on the continent to use the innovation for efficient management of air travels during the pandemic.

Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong praised Kenya’s technology prowess and goodwill, for implementing a solution he believes fosters confidence on the part of Africans doing business within the continent.

He also cited Kenya’s recent acquisition of three robots from the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP), which have the capacity to scan between 10 to 100 people per minute from a distance of up to 3.5m as a perfect example of how the country is spearheading the use of emerging technologies in Africa.

Covid-19 certificates

“Kenya has always been a trailblazer of innovation in Africa, but it is its commitment to continental integration that makes our collaboration on digital health through Trusted Travel such a powerful showcase of pan-African innovation,” he told HealthyNation.

Developed by the PanaBIOS Consortium and Harare-based tech company Econet Group, the solution is currently being used at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to verify Covid-19 test certificates for travellers and help harmonise entry and exit screening across the continent.

Antonia Filmer, a British businesswoman who recently used the innovation at the airport, reckons how the digital coordination is speeding up passenger clearance compared to London. “It makes it easy to know if you are next to someone with fever,” she said.