Kenya gets thumbs up for Covid technology

The Health ministry announced the launch of the online Trusted Travel platform on January 9.

By  Faustine Ngila

What you need to know:

  • Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong praised Kenya’s technology prowess and goodwill.
  • The platform allows travellers to upload their Covid-19 test results online for verification.

Kenya’s has been praised for its early adoption of technology to boost efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

