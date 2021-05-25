Electric vehicles and pollution: Where is Kenya at?

Esther Wairimu
Opibus 1
Photo credit: Pool

By  Bernadine Mutanu

Health&Environment reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Opibus is not the only company which has ventured into the electric automobile business in Kenya.
  • Alternet Systems, a US company, announced plans to supply its first batch of rideshare electric motorcycles for the self-drive rental market by July this year.
  • Other startups dealing with electric automobiles include ecobodaa, EkoRent Africa Ltd (Nopea) and Stimaboda.

Ms Lucy Mugala has been very busy of late. She has been designing and developing electric motorcycles for the Kenyan market. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.