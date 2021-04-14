Does Covid jab cause infertility in women?

Covid-19 vaccine

When the vaccines were being tested, women on contraceptives were also part of the trial group.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Scientists are now investigating to see that apart from preventing severe disease, vaccines can also protect one from getting infected.
  • You still need to wear a mask until advised otherwise.
  • It is wrong to crucify egg and chicken allergies since that has not been proven yet.

1. The vaccine causes infertility in young women.

