Counties on spot over expired drugs

Hospitals are required to acquire a disposal certificate for all expired drugs from PPB.
Hospitals are required to acquire a disposal certificate for all expired drugs from PPB.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), only two counties —  Kajiado and Taita Taveta —  have requested for a certificate of disposal in the last 10 years.
  • Hospitals are required to acquire a disposal certificate for all expired drugs from PPB before disposing of them.

County governments have been put on the spot for keeping expired drugs in their custody, exposing the public to unsafe medicines. According to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), only two counties —  Kajiado and Taita Taveta —  have requested for a certificate of disposal in the last 10 years.Hospitals are required toacquire a disposal certificate for all expired drugs from PPB before disposing of them.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.