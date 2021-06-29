Breaking news: Court jails Zuma for contempt

As the funding taps run dry, a crisis looms

HIV

Even before the donors exit Kenya’s space completely, the country is currently experiencing a shortage of ARVs after an eight-month stalemate with the US government.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Angela Oketch

What you need to know:

  • Every 10 minutes, about seven Kenyans need blood and are at risk of dying if it is not available
  • Blood collection has since dropped from the 172,041 units in 2018 to 164,468 units in 2019
  • Donors contribute the largest share of resources for HIV/Aids
  • Kenya needs Sh84 billion every year for HIV treatment

For 10 years, Kenya relied almost entirely on the US to run its blood services.

