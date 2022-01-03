Artificial wombs: The future of painless childbirth

Labour pain is different for each woman.
By  Faustine Ngila

  • The creation of an artificial womb would have AI take care of the pregnancy for the whole gestation period after which the baby will be delivered to the mother.
  • But how is this possible? Isn’t this crossing an ethical border? Well, scientists who created the first artificial womb in 2020 say they are driven only by the desire to save the most vulnerable humans on Earth.

Pricking pain. Affliction. Twinging throbs that cause expectant mothers let out loud wails in delivery rooms. 

