World is drowning in plastic and manufacturers are to blame

As countries try to scale down on single-plastic use, a new report shows that manufacturers hit the highest production record in 2021, trumping efforts made to combat global plastic waste pollution.

This is compared to 2019 when the first Plastic Waste Index was released by the Minderoo Foundation.

The new report shows that an additional six million metric tonnes of single use plastic made from fossil fuel-based material were produced in that period.

Apart from environmental pollution, the report shows that the emissions used in the manufacturing of single-use plastics were about 460 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

“We need a fundamentally different approach that turns the tap off on new plastic production. We need a “polymer premium” on every kilogramme of plastic polymer made from fossil fuel,” said Dr Andrew Forrest, chairman of Minderoo Foundation.

Despite the plastic recycling hype, the index shows that in as much as there are emission reductions opportunities when people recycle plastic, its impact on emissions is insignificant but it is a great addition to a next zero plastics economy.

The report shows that only about two per cent of single use plastic was recycled in 2021, an addition by one per cent compared to 2019.

“Most emissions are produced by the oil and gas and petrochemical industries in the “upstream” part of the lifecycle. Mechanical recycling reduces cradle-to-grave emissions by at least 30 to 40 per cent compared to producing polymers from fossil fuels by avoiding upstream emissions,” explained the report.

However, there are some companies that are embracing a circular economy by coming up with policies that show their materials are environment friendly, but the report indicates that implementation is better than setting up the policies.

“Compared to the first edition of the Index, we see signs that the industry in general is taking circularity more seriously, but this will only amount to “greenwashing” if words are not backed up by action and investment,” says the report

The report comes exactly a year after the passing of a legally binding draft resolution to end plastic pollution at the culmination of the fifth United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, last year.

The committee working to ensure this becomes a global legally binding agreement has until next year to share the draft that nations will likely adopt.

Kenya in 2017 banned the use of single use plastic carrier bags, becoming a torchbearer in East Africa.

Plastic pollution is one of the most serious threats to the planet’s health.