Dermatologist Winnie Njenga wins Sh4m La Roche-Posay's annual research grant

Renowned cosmetics company La Roche-Posay has named Dr Winnie Njenga, a pioneering dermatologist from Kenya, the winner of its prestigious annual research grants.

Her research endeavor, titled "The Quality of Life in Children, Teenagers, and Adults Diagnosed with Eczema in Kenya," has garnered praise and recognition from a distinguished panel of dermatologists from across the globe.

Skin illness

Her work has the potential to provide priceless insights into how skin illnesses affect patients' quality of life in various parts of Kenya, according to their (the company's) consensus opinion.

In recognition of her exceptional dedication and accomplishments in the field of dermatology, Dr. Njenga is set to receive a research grant of Sh4 million.

This financial support will enable her to continue her groundbreaking research, which has the potential to significantly improve the lives of dermatological patients in Kenya.

Additionally, she will be granted membership in the French Chamber of Commerce, a testament to the high esteem and acclaim her work has earned.

Yassine Bakkari, Managing Director of L'Oréal East Africa, expressed his admiration for Dr. Njenga's selection as this year's grant recipient.

He emphasized La Roche-Posay's close collaboration with dermatologists worldwide to remain at the forefront of skin science research and provide safe and effective solutions.

Dr Njenga's pioneering research, he believes, holds immense promise for enhancing the well-being of dermatological patients in Kenya.

The La Roche-Posay Research Grants program, now in its 28th year, stands as a global initiative committed to funding dermatological research on a worldwide scale.

Over the years, more than 200 renowned researchers from various corners of the world have benefited from these grants. This year's competition saw hundreds of dermatologists from Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America vying for this prestigious accolade.

Edouard Homasson, General Manager of L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Division, stressed that these grants are designed to address the significant impact of dermatological disorders on patients' quality of life.

"La Roche-Posay is passionately devoted to nurturing the next generation of dermatologists in Kenya and across Africa, recognizing their pivotal role in developing high-efficacy solutions tailored to the unique needs of African skin," he added.

Unwavering commitment

With this latest edition of the Research Grants, La Roche-Posay reaffirms its unwavering commitment to advancing research with the ultimate goal of improving the quality of life for patients.

They are dedicated to advancing the understanding of skin diseases and driving research toward the creation of effective dermatological solutions. Dr. Winnie Njenga's groundbreaking work represents a critical step toward realizing these noble objectives.

As Dr. Njenga herself noted, "This grant not only recognizes my efforts but also underscores the importance of dermatological research in addressing the challenges faced by patients in our region.