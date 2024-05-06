Wildlife makes full recovery from the worst drought ever

During last year's severe drought that wreaked havoc in the country, the Laikipia/Samburu ecosystem, known for its rich wildlife diversity, was hit hard. The region hosts several endangered species including black rhinos, elephants, wild dogs and lions.

The situation was worsened by two consecutive failed rainy seasons, which were attributed to the effects of climate change. The drought devastated the region's wildlife, with buffaloes being the hardest hit having lost more than 100 of the population.

Samuel Mutisya, the head of Research and Species Conservation at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, noted that the drought had severe consequences on the ecosystem, causing habitat degradation and compromising the survival of many species. “The situation underscores the need for concerted efforts to combat the effects of climate change and ensure the long-term survival of the region's unique biodiversity,” he said.

The drought also exacerbated human-wildlife conflict as animals encroached on human settlements for sustenance. "Water sources dried up and wildlife had to migrate in search of water and food. Some animals like giraffes and zebras went into homesteads seeking water," he added.

In November 2022, the Wildlife Research and Training Institute released a comprehensive report that shed light on the devastating effects of the water and pasture scarcity crisis in Kenya's wildlife reserves. The report provided a detailed account of the profound impact of the crisis on elephants, wildebeests, common zebras, Grevy's zebras, and buffaloes. It revealed that more than 70 elephants had died.

The Amboseli, Tsavo,and Laikipia-Samburu ecosystems, home to some of the world's most diverse and unique wildlife, were the hardest hit. The report highlighted that 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 205 elephants, 49 Grevy's zebras and 51 buffaloes had died.

Despite this, there is hope as the ongoing rains have brought relief to the affected areas. The rainfall has replenished water sources and pastures, providing a lifeline to the wildlife populations.

The report emphasises the need for continued efforts to mitigate the effects of the crisis, including the development of sustainable water and food sources and the implementation of measures to minimise human-wildlife conflict. “With the collective efforts of all stakeholders, it is possible to restore the affected ecosystems and ensure the survival of Kenya's unique and diverse wildlife,” reads the report.

"The rainfall has resulted in the recovery of animal habitats. Most species that were emaciated are now healthy,” said Mr Mutisya, adding: “The conservancy is reporting more births due to pasture and grass biomass. Things are turning around and looking quite good for wildlife and humans."