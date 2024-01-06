Why social sustainability is key to Kenya’s resilience mission

Kenya's economy is experiencing a slowdown, with a growth rate of only 4.8 per cent in 2022. This is a significant drop from the 7.6 per cent recorded just a year earlier, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Economic Survey 2023.

This serves as a reminder that a healthy Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that measures the monetary value of final goods and services alone is insufficient for overall national well-being. That’s where social sustainability, a crucial concept often overlooked in favour of economic indicators, comes in.





What is social sustainability?

Social sustainability is the cornerstone of a future where everyone thrives. It requires a delicate balance between economic development, social equity and cultural preservation. This equilibrium directly impacts the quality of life for Kenyans, making it an integral part of the nation's socio-economic landscape.

It is not an abstract concept. Social sustainability is a tangible reality about having access to high-quality education, healthcare and employment opportunities. It also entails breathing clean air and residing in secure, vibrant communities.

In addressing issues such as poverty and inequality, social sustainability fosters a sense of shared prosperity and well-being, where everyone feels included and empowered. And hence the reason we should care about it.

A socially sustainable society provides equal opportunities for education and healthcare, promoting collaboration and a sense of belonging. It contributes to the stability and resilience of the nation and supports economic, social and environmental prosperity in Kenya.

Building resilience through social focus is fundamental to the overall health of a wobbling economy like Kenya. Kenya's recent economic challenges, including the impact of drought and a weaker currency, highlight the urgency of integrating social sustainability into our national discourse.

As we navigate these difficulties, the following steps become essential for building a resilient and inclusive economy and include addressing agricultural contractions. The 2023 Economic Survey revealed a 1.6 per cent contraction in the Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing sector, emphasising the need for comprehensive strategies to support those dependent on them.

Social sustainability initiatives can play a vital role in ensuring the well-being of these communities and providing access to education, healthcare and alternative livelihood opportunities. At the same time, social sustainability means equalising access to opportunities.

Our concern for social sustainability is not just about individual well-being; it's about creating a level playing field for everyone. It's about guaranteeing that basic needs like education and healthcare are accessible to all, regardless of background or circumstance.

This, in turn, contributes to a more equitable and resilient society where everyone has the chance to succeed. Environmental harmony and economic prosperity go beyond individual well-being and therefore social sustainability is closely tied to environmental sustainability and economic prosperity.

A society that strives for balance and justice fosters responsible ecological practices and creates a stable foundation for economic growth. By advocating for social sustainability, we actively build a future where everyone can lead dignified lives in harmony with the environment and contribute to a thriving economy.

Striving for inclusivity in social sustainability addresses issues like poverty, inequality and social injustice, creating an inclusive and thriving community for everyone. By caring about social sustainability, we contribute to creating a fair and just society, benefiting every citizen and strengthening the social fabric of our nation.