Three Kenyan doctors appointed to WMA committees

Three Kenyan doctors have been appointed as advisers to the World Medical Association (WMA) Council.

The doctors, who are delegates of the doctors’ umbrella association in the country –Kenya Medical Association-- were nominated during the 223rd World Medical Association (WMA) Council meeting, which began in Nairobi on April 20, and runs until today Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The appointees include Dr Diana Marion, who will represent the association in the WMA Medical Ethics Committee, and Dr Lyndah Kemunto, who will be in the WMA Finance and Planning Committee.

Dr Brenda Obondo will represent the association in the Social Medical Affairs Committee.

Addressing WMA members from around the world at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, WMA President Osahon Enabulele expressed concern about the lack of investment and the poor working conditions for doctors and other health professionals, particularly in African countries.

Working conditions of physicians

“And so we want to encourage the Kenyan government as well as other the leadership in other African countries to prioritise investment in the health wellbeing, working conditions of physicians,” Dr Enabulele said.

His sentiments were echoed by Dr Simon Kigondu, President of the KMA, who supported calls to improve the doctor-patient ratio, by increasing the employment of doctors, especially in the public sector.

The WMA is an international organisation representing nine million physicians worldwide, whose mission is to safeguard the independence of physicians and to promote the highest standards of ethical conduct and care in medicine.

The WMA Council, made up of representatives from seven WMA regions of Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, the Pacific and the Eastern Mediterranean, is elected every two years by the constituent members of the WMA.

The Council meets bi-annually to discuss and decide on important matters relating to medical ethics, professional competence, and health care for all people in the world.