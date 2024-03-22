The impacts of climate crisis on human health

The Earth's temperature is increasing, which has serious consequences. The United Nations has warned that this warming is not just causing hot summers or disrupting wildlife, but it is also disrupting weather patterns on a global scale. This means that more frequent and severe heat waves, storms, droughts and floods are becoming common. These changes are disrupting ecosystems and causing chaos in entire regions, with far-reaching ripple effects. The most alarming impact is the growing threat that climate change poses to human health. In many ways, the warming planet endangers our wellbeing by contaminating the essential connection between a healthy environment and a healthy population.

More floods and diseases

In 2019, floods caused by climate change displaced more than 230,000 Kenyans, damaging infrastructure and causing outbreaks of waterborne diseases. Floods contaminate water sources with sewage, leading to the spread of diseases such as cholera, typhoid and dysentery. These diseases cause severe diarrhoea, dehydration and sometimes even death, which puts a lot of pressure on already strained healthcare systems.

Rising temperatures, spreading diseases

As the climate worsens, it creates ideal breeding conditions for disease-carrying vectors like mosquitoes. This results in the rapid spread of diseases like malaria, dengue fever and Zika virus, among others, which puts a significant strain on healthcare systems that are already struggling to cope with these increasing burdens. Malaria is a significant concern, Dengue fever is becoming more widespread, and Zika poses a serious threat to pregnant women, causing congenital disabilities.

Droughts, scarcity and malnutrition

The Horn of Africa serves as a clear illustration of the impact of climate change on food security. The region has experienced more frequent and severe droughts in the last decade, leading to a vicious cycle. Water scarcity has severely affected agriculture, reducing crop yields and livestock productivity. This, in turn, has diminished food security, leaving people with less to eat. Malnutrition has become a growing concern, especially among children who rely on proper nutrition for their development. Weakened immune systems make them more vulnerable to diseases. Pests, increasing in number with rising temperatures, can damage crops and reduce yields, further reducing the harvest.

Choking on air pollution

According to the World Health Organization, air pollution is responsible for over 4,000 deaths in Nairobi annually. This public health crisis can be exacerbated by climate change. Rising temperatures can prevent pollutants from dispersing, leading to the formation of a stagnant smog layer. Additionally, extreme weather events such as dust storms can introduce new contaminants into the air. This polluted air is associated with respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis and lung cancer.

Extreme weather, strained minds

The increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events like heat waves, floods and droughts take a toll on mental wellbeing through uncertainty and anxiety. In the aftermath of these disasters, people may experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety as they struggle to rebuild their lives. Kenyans, for instance, have faced significant stress and anxiety in recent years due to floods and droughts, which can leave families struggling to put food on the table or facing overwhelming financial burdens.

Damaged infrastructure, limited services

Extreme weather events such as floods, mudslides and heavy rains can cause significant damage to crucial infrastructure including roads, bridges and water treatment plants. This disruption can quickly lead to a more extensive crisis with far-reaching consequences. Infrastructure damage can limit access to critical services such as healthcare and education. For instance, damaged roads and bridges may become impassable, making it difficult for people to access medical care and educational opportunities. This can create a ripple effect that ultimately disrupts daily life as we know it.

The economic toll