The Africa Climate Summit: What is at stake

The reality of climate change is no longer a distant concern; it is now a pressing global crisis that requires immediate attention. The Africa Climate Summit 2023 (ACS23), which will take place from September 4 to 6 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, is a significant milestone in Africa's efforts to combat climate change. ACS23 aims to bring together nations, organisations and individuals with a shared objective: to promote green growth and climate finance solutions for Africa and the rest of the world.

Understanding the Need

ACS23 comes on the backdrop of increasing environmental instability. In the last 10 years, there has been a sharp increase in extreme weather events that have caused significant damage to economies all over the world. However, Africa is disproportionately affected by these climatic upheavals. Droughts, desertification and cyclones are constantly threatening food security, forcing migration and contributing to economic instability. The challenges are further compounded by rising global temperatures, which require urgent and coordinated action.

Africa's role and potential

ACS23 aims to go beyond the traditional division between the North and South by promoting worldwide cooperation. Africa is not just a sufferer of climate change, but a key participant in addressing it. The continent possesses abundant resources, including renewable energy sources, crucial minerals and agricultural potential. These resources serve as the foundation for Africa to develop its green growth path. By utilising its natural resources, Africa can promote sustainable development while also contributing to the global shift towards renewable energy.

Global financing mechanisms

To tackle climate change, a significant amount of funding is required and this is where ACS23's thematic areas come in. The summit has identified three key climate finance goals that are interlinked: increasing financing, targeted financing, and cheaper financing with a higher risk appetite. To achieve these goals, ACS23 suggests implementing global taxes, eliminating fossil fuel subsidies and utilising mechanisms such as Carbon Border Adjustment. The aim is to establish a comprehensive funding mechanism that will expedite climate action.

Partnerships for progress

Climate action requires collaboration between various groups such as governments, private companies, civil society, philanthropic organisations and local communities. Private investments and philanthropic support can provide funding and encourage new ideas. Civil society, including women and youth, can ensure accountability and a science-driven approach. The perspectives of indigenous communities are crucial for fair and sustainable development.

Bold commitments for a greener future