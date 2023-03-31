Experts raise the alarm over surging cases of bilharzia in children

Health sector players have called for combined efforts to fight neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) after preliminary study findings established that many children in Homa Bay County suffer from bilharzia.

Experts from the county’s department of health, Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) last year conducted a study titled Granular Mappingon Bilharzia, to establish the prevalence of the disease, which is also called schistosomiasis.

A similar study was conducted in Busia, Siaya, Kisumu and Migori counties, which are also considered endemic zones. Preliminary findings, however, show that Homa Bay has more children with signs of the disease.

The county boasts the longest Lake Victoria shoreline. Having a large mass of water, however, comes with challenges, including the spread of bilharzia.

Other common diseases in the region are soil-transmitted ailments (intestinal infections), tungiasis, snake bike and jigger infestation.

All the infections are classified under NTDs, meaning less attention and effort have been put in addressing them.

County NTDs Coordinator Elisha Ayoma said the diseases are common because of Homa Bay’s proximity to the lake.

“Preliminary findings showed that Suba and Mbita were the worst affected.

Kasgunga ward has a prevalence of 60 per cent. The closer the location to the lake, the higher the infection rate,” he said.

Schoolchildren are the most affected group; hence five schools were selected from every ward. Fifty-five children from each school were tested. “They were aged between eight and 14 years. We believe they represent their communities,” said Mr Ayoma.

Bilharzia is acquired when people come into contact with fresh water infested with the larval forms (cercariae) of parasitic blood flukes known as schistosomes. The microscopic adult worms live in the veins, draining the urinary tract and intestines.

Since most families use water directly from the lake, the disease remains a burden.

As health officials wait for the final findings of the study before taking more steps to prevent infection, stakeholders in the sector have called for concerted efforts to enhance the war on bilharzia.

Health officials expressed concern that the spread of the diseases would reverse the gains made so far.

Ms Florence Wakesho from the division of vector-borne and NTDs at the Ministry of Health called on Homa Bay residents to maintain personal hygiene to eradicate the diseases. She said the ministry has a programme to break transmissions.

“To know where the disease is common, a team must be sent to the ground to do sampling and testing. They must specify the types of infections affecting particular people.”

She said intestinal bilharzia was found to be more common in Homa Bay, noting that good hygiene, including proper use of toilets, breaks the infection cycle of the disease.

Homa Bay County Health Director Gordon Okomo said soil-transmitted ailments have led to poor academic performance as learners skip lessons because of discomfort. “Worms also compete for food with the host and most children who are infected end up suffering from malnutrition. This further worsens their concentration in class. Other children suffer from stigma because of their swollen bellies, he added, challenging parents to take their children for deworming and other drug administration. “We have been doing mass drug administration. We are partnering with different organisations to fight the disease.”

Other interventions by the county government is improved latrine coverage from the current 42 per cent to at least 90 per cent over the next three years. “People should not get tired of washing their hands regularly with soap and water because it is a basic rule of fighting infections,” Dr Okomo said.