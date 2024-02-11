Solar power is brightening Africa’s energy landscape

After COP28 set the ball rolling on the transition of fossil fuels, stakeholders have started to evaluate the resolution and its long-term impact. In the resolve reached on the last day of negotiations, delegates agreed that all countries should start transitioning away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy, a pact considered a soft landing for the oil-rich nations especially in the Middle East, who were unwilling to be pressured to abandon their mainstay product.

However, this treaty is seen as a slap in the face for African and Islanding nations that wanted a gradual phase-out of the damaging fuels.

Africa was particularly pushing for the prioritisation of clean energy, sustainable automobiles and enhanced health infrastructure in the face of adverse effects posed by climate change.

Africa and other underdeveloped states were seeking a settlement on an adaptation model that would create a loss and damage fund to take care of adaptation programmes.

Sunru Yong, a partner at Dalberg Advisors, a strategy and policy advisory firm, says there is a need for sustainable climate mitigation methods across the world with a focus on the most affected nations like Kenya to ensure they profit more from related benefits including debt swaps for climate and nature protection.

Mr Yong says Africa has the potential to shape the next century and take a leading global role in addressing challenges in food systems, energy transition, climate change mitigation and aging populations. In the healthcare sector, Mr Yong is advocating for better infrastructure, training and facilitation of health promoters as well as effective policies.

President William Ruto has taken the lead in delivering Africa’s climate adaptation mechanisms and funding, having championed the continent's first-ever Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, in which the continent’s agenda for COP28 was mooted. Africa is considered best placed globally to take the lead in adopting new energy sources that are clean and sustainable.

The most reliable source of clean energy in most African nations is solar power. By the end of 2023, solar is estimated to account for 67 per cent of the growth in renewable energy capacity globally, with Africa accounting for a 1.7 percent, according to Global Energy Monitor statistics.

The significance of solar power is further emphasised by its provision of electricity to over eight per cent of households in sub-Saharan Africa. Africa Solar Industry Association’s Africa Solar Outlook 2023 report indicates that countries like Kenya, Corte de Ivoire, Senegal and Ghana are almost hitting the target.

Solar energy in Kenya is being hailed as a game-changer after a significant surge in installations and access. Kenya has a target of achieving a 100 per cent mark on clean energy by 2030 through geothermal energy. Kenya derives nearly half of its energy from geothermal plants.

However, solar, wind and hydro power contribute to the balance. The government is taking pride in an acceleration of solar installation alongside other clean energy sources like wind power, boosted by Africa’s largest wind power generator at the Lake Turkana plant. Kenya has managed to meet a staggering 80 per cent of its power demand through the utilisation of green energy sources.