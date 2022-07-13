Sleep officially endorsed as key marker of heart health

Getting adequate sleep is officially a key indicator of good health, scientists have revealed.

Cardiologists from the American Heart Association (AHA) have enlisted sleep duration among essential steps to maintaining a healthy heart.

Having enough time in slumberland can not only help prolong life, but also keep off an array of cardiovascular health complications, according to the medics. The experts led by AHA’s President, Dr Donald Lloyd-Jones, recommend between seven to nine hours of sleep every night for adults.

Children, on the other hand, especially those under five years, are required to get even more ample sleep time between 10 to 16 hours, including naps.

The experts caution that the risk of contracting heart problems among other chronic diseases is higher in individuals who do not get sufficient sleep.

“Overall health is impacted by sleep. Individuals with healthier patterns of sleep manage health problems more effectively such as the risk for developing type two diabetes, blood pressure and weight issues,” the report read in part.

New technology advancement has made it possible for people to track their sleep duration, which also makes it easier to guide patients on how to improve their heart conditions, as explained by Dr Jones.

“People are capable now to routinely and reliably monitor their sleep habits from the comfort of their homes, thanks to technological advances such as wearable devices which are tools used to measure sleep,” he stated.

In order to enjoy a good night sleep and reap the benefits, the agency advises people to ensure devices such as phones are set to night mode, dim light, and notifications are switched off as well.

This serves to avoid the brightness from messing with the body clock and consequently interrupting sleep.

In 2010, AHA outlined a list named “Life’s Simple 7’, which comprised seven vital tips for good heart health.

Quitting smoking, regular exercise and a healthy diet are some of the pointers in ‘Life’s Simple 7’.

Even though the list has been reviewed and polished over the years, it is the first time a new component – sleep – has been added.

Dr Jones, while explaining the move, said it reflects the recent research on the risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CDV).

According to the Kenya Country Report released in June last year, the total CVD mortality rate in the country is at 13.8 per cent, which is higher than most African countries that participated in the study.