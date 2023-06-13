President Ruto: Health function to remain devolved

President William Ruto yesterday opened and elevated the Kerugoya Referral Hospital to a Level Five facility as he insisted the national government is not planning to take the health function from the counties.

Accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Dr Ruto praised Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for implementing a project he termed iconic and one that has demonstrated that healthcare is better delivered by county governments.

“The healthcare function will and has been better managed by the county governments and if anyone needs a testimony and confirmation of the same, they should see the hospital that has been built by the County Government of Kirinyaga”, said the President.

He added that even though the project had faced a lot of opposition in the initial stages, Ms Waiguru’s “determination and bravery” made it possible to get it accomplished.

President Ruto assured Kenyans that the national government has no interest in taking over the health function, saying instead the State will support the county governments to deliver quality and affordable healthcare to the people.

“We have a comprehensive plan on how to better address issues surrounding the welfare of medics and we want to have a seamless intergovernmental working relationship that will enable us to implement various reforms in the health sector,” Dr Ruto said.

Collaboration

Some of the areas in which the President said the two levels of government will collaborate include equipping hospitals, formulation of policy and financing framework involving capacity building and remuneration of community health promoters. He also said that they will form an advisory council that will deal with matters of counties’ medical workers.

Ms Waiguru said that the accomplishment of the project is a demonstration that devolution works and if adequately supported, counties will be able to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to the citizens.

“As the chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), I can assure you that the devolution of healthcare services has had a significant impact. For the last 10 years, county governments have invested heavily in healthcare service delivery, human resource development, equipment of health facilities as well as health infrastructure development. Consequently, over 90 per cent of the Kenyan population currently lives within five kilometres or one-hour travel time to a health facility”, she said.

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki who chairs COG’s health committee said: “We came to Kirinyaga today to witness that devolution works.”

Ms Waiguru said that the hospital project, which has been fully funded by the county government, was part of the county’s development blueprint, which designates Kirinyaga Central constituency as the Wellness City.