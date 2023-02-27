Over 8,000 health facilities to get free contraceptives

Contraceptives worth Sh500 million are set to be distributed to more than 8,000 health facilities across the country. The contraceptives were donated last week by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and handed over to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) .

The medical supplies consist of injectable contraceptives, male and female condoms, hormonal IUDs, implants and oral contraceptives. Also included in the donation is 60,000 sets of Levoplant contraceptive implants procured with financial support from UKAid, which will go towards addressing the gap in access to family planning methods for women living in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

A Health ministry official said the government supports family planning programmes spread in all health facilities across the 47 counties. “This (donation) is a regular exercise. There are other organisations, besides UNFPA, that support the programme,” said the official who could not be quoted as he is not the ministry’s spokesman.

“For Kenya to move from the current modern contraceptive prevalence rate of 57 per cent to the envisioned 64 per cent by 2030, we need to re-double our efforts and stay committed to the Family Planning commodity security,” said Secretary-Administration Moses Mbaruku who received the supplies on behalf of the ministry.

The Secretary said the government has allocated Sh890million in the current financial year, which will go towards procurement, warehousing, and distribution of contraceptives.



“It is therefore heartwarming to be here to witness the commitment of UNFPA and the UK government as we aim at realising a funding ratio of 1:1 and ultimately 100 per cent domestic funding for family planning.”

Injectable contraceptives and implants are the most commonly used contraception methods among women of reproductive age in Kenya as shown in the recently released data from the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey.

Currently, 14 per cent of married women in Kenya aged 15-49 have an unmet need for family planning, which limits their ability to prevent unintended pregnancies and plan their families. Wide disparities, however, exist, with counties such as Marsabit, Tana-River and West Pokot recording a higher unmet need for family planning at 38 per cent, 37 per cent and 29 per cent respectively.

UNFPA, with support from donors including the UK government, is focused on addressing this inequity to ensure that marginalised regions have equal access to these life-saving reproductive health commodities.

UK Deputy High Commissioner and Permanent Representative to the UN Environment Programme and UN-Habitat Josephine Gauld commended efforts by UNFPA and Kemsa in ensuring the delivery of life-saving supplies up to the last mile.

“Family planning is an integral part in the provision of comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services, and is also central to women’s empowerment, reducing poverty and achieving sustainable development,” said Ms Gauld.