Not drying your hands properly could be worse than not washing them at all

Evidently, you have been keen to wash your hands regularly after using the toilet and especially since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

Chances are, however, that you have never paused even for a second to consider how you dry your hands after washing them. You could be risking your health, if that is the case, as new research shows that failure to dry your hands properly could actually be more dangerous than if you had not washed them at all after visiting the washroom. Individuals who do not dry their hands correctly endanger their health, according to London-based scientists.

Damp surfaces, which include hands, provide a conducive environment for bacteria such as E.coli to thrive, explains Dr David Webber, a microbiologist from the University College of Swansea. Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhoea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia.

At least 85 per cent of all microbes transmitted by people take place through moist hands as illustrated by initial studies.

According to Dr Webber, the coronavirus outbreak led to more focus on the appropriate way of washing hands including public health guidelines published by the World Health Organization). But when it comes to hand drying, which is equally important in safeguarding wellbeing, there is no direction on the proper procedures to do it, notes Dr Webber.

“Damp surfaces including hands enable bacteria to thrive,” he explains.

The study has demonstrated that bacteria transmission is directly linked to the effectiveness and time taken to dry hands. As the water is wiped out, bacteria transfer is found to slowly decrease.

The microbiologist has developed a list of eight popular methods applied by people to dry their hands globally. The list ranks from the best hand drying method to the worst at the bottom, which is equivalent to not washing the hands at all:

1. The Surgeon

This method is ranked as the best method of hand drying. It entails running your fingers thoroughly under a hand drier through every part. It ensures that moisture is completely removed from the hands, making them free of bacteria.

2. The Wringer

It is the second best method and involves wringing hands under a hand dryer. The extra friction assists to remove water droplets.

3. The Shaker

Ranked third, this method entails removing excess moisture by shaking hands before passing them under a drier. The disadvantage is that it can also act as a way of spreading bacteria all over by dampening the bathroom with water droplets.

To avoid that, it is highly recommended to shake hands into a sink.

4. The Paper Waster

This involves using a stack of paper towels to wipe away excess water. But experts warn that it is potentially wasteful and an environmental hazard.

5. The Loo Roll Smuggler

It is categorised under the worst hand drying methods and it involves using toilet rolls.

This method is unhygienic as it tends to leave your hands covered in tiny particles of contaminated toilet roll paper.

6. The One with Soggy Trousers

It involves using your skirt or trouser to dry your hands.

Bacteria can be transferred through clothes to the hands, defeating the very purpose of washing them in the first place, and it is no surprise that it is ranked among the worst methods.

7. The Hair Styler

It involves using hair to dry off water droplets, which often leaves hands covered in bacteria.

Acne causing bacteria and microbes from the scalp are transmitted through the moisture left on the hands. Experts warn that you can also contract diarrhoea, infections of the urinary tract, and food poisoning caused by E. coli bacteria, which is transmitted to the hands from your head.