New machine to boost prostate cancer diagnosis

The fight against prostate cancer got a boost after Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) received a new ultrasound-guided prostate biopsy machine.

The machine, donated by AstraZeneca in partnership with Cancer Care Africa, offers a more accurate and private way to diagnose prostate cancer.

Early detection is crucial in improving treatment outcomes for patients. Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o urged men to take charge of their health during the unveiling of the machine at the hospital.

“This machine is more than just an equipment. It’s a symbol of progress,” Governor Nyong’o said. “With it, we empower men to take control of their health, lighten the burden on our healthcare system and build a brighter future where prostate cancer is no longer a silent threat.”

Up to 80 per cent of prostate cancer patients in Kenya are diagnosed when the disease is at an advanced stage. The new diagnostic tool aims to improve survival rates.

The low screening rate is due to the unique challenges the health system faces, including limitations in infrastructure and human resources to effectively provide cancer management services.

The machine comes with benefits of increased accuracy and improved diagnosis, leading to better treatment decisions.

Early detection saves lives and reduces overall treatment costs.

The machine will provide free prostate cancer diagnosis at JOOTRH, removing the economic burden for patients (diagnosis typically costs between Sh70,000 and Sh 200,000).

Studies show that about 78 per cent of men in Kenya present with advanced prostate cancer when first diagnosed.

JOOTRH’s oncology and urology clinics see about 40 to 50 patients every month, most of whom cannot afford ultrasound-guided biopsies.

The donation will shorten wait times for diagnosis and improve the treatment pathway for prostate cancer patients, according to JOOTRH officials.

Dr Ellias Melly, CEO of the National Cancer Institute, pledged continuous support in the fight against cancer.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between various stakeholders.

Kisumu Health Executive Gregory Ganda announced plans to establish 35 wellness centres across all wards in the county to facilitate early cancer diagnosis.

In addition to the machine, JOOTRH staff, including urologists, pathologists, oncologists, and radiologists, received training at Cairo University in Egypt in 2023 as part of the collaboration between Cancer Care Africa and AstraZeneca.

The collaboration also provided mentorship courses in prostate biopsies and support for access to prostate cancer treatment medications.

In 2022, the World Health Organization reported approximately 1.4 million diagnoses of prostate cancer, making it the leading cause of death among men, particularly in the Sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean.