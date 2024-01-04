New initiative to boost use of data for mental health research

A new initiative that will see Africa generate scalable innovations and data driven insights that can contribute to the understanding of anxiety, depression and psychosis will be launched this year, the African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) and Wellcome have announced.

The initiative seeks to address existing gaps in understanding of anxiety, depression and psychosis as well as improve evidence-based decisions making practice in Africa.

The two organisations further disclosed that they plan to unveil a new award dubbed ‘the Mental Health Data Prize’.

“Africa is embarking on a transformative journey, harnessing existing data and data-driven insights to ignite innovation and reshape the mental health landscape through research that solves challenges while enhancing the continent’s data capabilities.

“Under the initiative, multidisciplinary teams will be set up to generate scalable innovations and data-driven insights that can contribute to our understanding of anxiety, depression and psychosis in Africa,” they explained in a statement.

“The Wellcome-funded prize is the first of its kind and is open to innovators, researchers and startups, whose initiatives will be competing for up to 5-10 awards, each valued at £200,000 that come with funding over 12 months,” they highlighted.

“The prize is a clarion call to the entire mental health fraternity across Africa to unite in the fight against anxiety, depression and psychosis, which are the most prevalent disorders in the region and globally. This prize exists to drive excellence and innovation in harnessing data to solve some of our biggest mental health challenges by bringing together the best minds in mental health research and data analytics from across the continent,” Dr Catherine Kyobutungi, the executive director at APHRC said.

Dr Kyobutungi noted that significant gaps exist in data on mental health in Africa, limiting the understanding of the scale of the challenge as well as available evidence to inform interventions against anxiety, depression and psychosis, challenges that the prize seeks to address.

Ekin Bolukbasi, the data prize manager at Wellcome, said, “This ground-breaking prize demonstrates our commitment to help create a world where no one is held back by mental health problems. It aims to advance mental health science by transforming its ability to address existing challenges in continent through prevention, management and treatment.

Together, we have the opportunity to improve understanding of the trajectory and resolution of common mental disorders for a better and more resilient future for all”.

The World Health Organization estimates that 116 million people in Africa were living with a mental condition before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The high prevalence of mental health conditions has been driven by challenges of daily living, widespread conflict, public health emergencies and other factors. This has taken a heavy toll on the lives of people, disrupting their ability to function and thrive and leading to lost productivity, great suffering and emotional pain for individuals, their families and communities,” the global health authority explains.

“However, access to quality mental health care in the continent is limited, primarily attributed to inadequate investment in prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation services. Comprehensive, up-to-date data can help provide insights into anxiety, depression and psychosis, assess access to mental health services, and identify effective interventions,” Dr Kyobutingi assures.