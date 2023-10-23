Nakuru to host key global biotech hub

Nakuru County is set to host the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) hub - the first in Africa. This will be the world’s such second research and technology hub after the one in China.

The Regional Research Centre (RRC), which will be domiciled at Egerton University’s main campus in Njoro, will specialise in food safety, molecular plant breeding, molecular plant pathology and entomology.

It is also set to raise the country’s profile as a research and technology hub. According to Egerton University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Isaac Kibwage, the centre is set to foster ongoing and future cutting-edge research in genetic biofortification (the process of improving the nutritional quality of food crops.), development of molecular diagnostic tools and their applications, among others.

A team from the ICGEB New Delhi led by Prof Ramesh Sonti recently visited the institution to inspect the location where the facility will be situated.

“The recent visit primarily focused on inspecting the location of the research centre, situated at the Physical Science Complex on Egerton University’s main Campus in Njoro. This cutting-edge facility will encompass four high-tech laboratories along with office spaces, providing the ideal environment for ground-breaking research in genetic engineering and biotechnology,” revealed Prof Kibwage.

The ICGEB board, which runs 46 state-of-the-art laboratories in Italy, New Delhi, India and Cape Town, has also approved the appointment of National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI) Director-General Walter Oyawa as ICGEB Governor for Kenya.

During the 22nd session of the ICGEB Board of Governors held in Cape Town in 2016, it was decided that the body explores possibilities of setting up ICGEB- RRC in Africa.

Subsequently, during the Annual General Meeting in December 2020, ICGEB Board resolved that Kenya was to host the RRC within its territory and Prof Oyawa was tasked to identify the institution to host the RRC.

Seven universities in Kenya had applied to host the Research Centre,but three were shortlisted for further on-site inspection culminating in the selection of Nakuru’s Egerton University.

Prof Kibwage said that since biotechnology development remains a top priority in enhancing food security, evolving more efficient and cleaner industrial manufacturing processes, and reducing negative effects on the environment in Kenya, the establishment of the centre in the country comes at an opportune time.

“Evidence shows biotechnology has so far helped in increasing food production as scientists aim at making it beneficial to the environment too. Biotechnology might simply be the solution to Kenya’s future and current agricultural problems like adverse climate and weather changes, feeding an ever-growing population and converting the huge bare chunks of land into arable land,”stated Prof Kibwage.

The ICGEB is an intergovernmental and nonprofit research organisation. Established on November 25, 1987 as a special project of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, it became fully autonomous in 1994 and now incorporates over 65 member states.

A further 22 countries are waiting to become members pending ratification by the council of governors.

Prior to the selection of Egerton University as the first ICGEB –RRC in Africa, a review panel comprising of scientists from the US, Italy, India and South Africa, and experts from other Kenyan institutes led by Dr Lawrence Banks and Professor Oyawa, had also visited the institution on February 3 last year for an on-site inspection.

ICGEB Egerton University Principal Investigator, Prof Josiah Omolo, explained that the centre dedicates its resources to advanced research and training in vaccine development, molecular biology and biotechnology and advancing knowledge, applying the latest techniques in the fields of biomedicine, crop improvement, environmental protection/remediation, biopharmaceuticals, biopesticides and biofuel production.

Prof Omolo said ICGEB, which also strengthens the research capability of its members through training and funding programmes and advisory services, also promotes research themes associated with infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases and industrial biotechnology.

“Various studies show biotechnology in Kenya can be improvised to help farmers even diagnose crop diseases by incorporating mobile technology. This is a landmark achievement by Kenya as a global powerhouse in science, technology and innovation. The ICGEB-RRC will be collaborating with institutions from the member countries in the region in scientific research and mentoring the smaller universities in Kenya, ”said Prof Omolo.

Presently, more than 400 individuals drawn from 38 countries are working in the ICGEB laboratories as research scientists, post-doctoral fellows, PhD students, research technicians and administrative personnel.

The headquarters of the ICGEB centre, located in Trieste (Italy), coordinate the research programmes of the three components located in Trieste, Italy, New Delhi, India and Cape Town, South Africa, and provide the foundation upon which the ICGEB training and institutional activities are implemented.

The statutory objective of the ICGEB is to promote international co-operation in developing and applying peaceful uses of genetic engineering and biotechnology in particular for developing countries,to assist developing countries in strengthening their scientific and technological capabilities in the field of genetic engineering and biotechnology and to develop and promote the application of genetic engineering and biotechnology for solving problems of development, particularly in developing countries.



