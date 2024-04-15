Nairobi West Hospital performs Kenya's first digital PET Scan

The Nairobi West Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in Kenya, has achieved a significant milestone by performing the country's first-ever AI-Enabled digital PET scan.

Medical technology

This groundbreaking advancement in medical technology was announced by Dr. Solomon Mutua, a Clinical Oncologist.

This marks a significant leap forward in cancer diagnosis and evaluation, positioning The Nairobi West Hospital at the forefront of medical innovation in Kenya.

PET scan, or Positron Emission Tomography scan, is a highly advanced imaging technique that allows doctors to check for diseases in the body.

The hospital has introduced a digital AI-enabled PET Scan, enhancing the precision and efficiency of cancer diagnosis.

This innovative technology utilizes a special dye containing radioactive tracers, which, when introduced into the body, allows the PET scanner to produce detailed images of the internal workings of the body.

The digital PET scan focuses on glucose metabolism in the body, providing critical information about the activity of cancers.

Game changer

The introduction of this state-of-the-art technology at The Nairobi West Hospital is a game-changer for patients across Kenya and the surrounding regions.

Until now, patients requiring advanced diagnostic services like the PET scan had to travel abroad, often at great expense. With the digital AI Enabled PET Scan now available in-house, The Nairobi West Hospital offers a more accessible and cost-effective option for those in need.

The FDG PET scan is priced at KES 50,000, while the PSMA PET scan, another advanced diagnostic tool available at the hospital, costs KES 65,000. The hospital

The hospital is currently accepting NHIF covers, thereby alleviating the financial burden on patients who previously had to pay in cash.

They now have the option to utilize NHIF and other insurance plans available to them as explained by Dr. Mutua. “NHIF does provide coverage for PET scan services at The Nairobi West Hospital.

Whether you are a civil servant or an individual contributor to the NHIF National scheme, you are eligible for coverage, subject to the activation status of your card, as well as the specific benefits and limitations outlined in your plan.”

Revolutionary technology

Dr. Mutua further emphasizes, "The digital AI Enabled PET Scan is a revolutionary technology that is set to redefine cancer diagnosis in Kenya. Its enhanced specificity and accuracy in cancer diagnosis and evaluation promise a new era of precision medicine, directly benefiting our patients by offering more accurate diagnoses, leading to more effective treatment plans."

The Nairobi West Hospital's commitment to bringing the latest medical technologies to Kenya reflects its dedication to improving healthcare standards and making advanced medical services more accessible to Kenyans.