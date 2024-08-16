Ministry: No active Mpox disease in Kenya as suspected cases test negative

All 12 persons who interacted with the only confirmed Mpox case in the country have been traced, tested, and found negative, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has announced.

According to Dr Barasa, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has also tested six different suspected cases and tested negative for the disease.

This leaves the only confirmed case of Mpox in the country as the truck driver who was transiting from Uganda to Rwanda, through Kenya, about two weeks ago.

The individual, the ministry said, has made a full recovery.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to reassure Kenyans that there is no active case of Mpox disease in the country following the uneventful recovery of the index case identified on July 29, 2024.

"Kenya has reported only one case of Mpox, a person who traveled from Kampala in Uganda to Mombasa, then to Rwanda via Tanzania through Taita Taveta one-stop border point. This individual has since made full recovery and is now well,” said CS Barasa in a statement.

“We have screened 12 persons who came into contact with the index case and another six different suspected cases all of whom have tested negative for the disease. No new confirmed cases of Mpox have been reported in the country since the first confirmed case,” she added.

The announcement came after the World Health Organisation declared Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) also declared Mpox a public health emergency of continental security.

These two declarations, said CS Barasa, highlight the public health threat posed by the outbreak and the need for an immediate and coordinated international response to control the disease. As part of response measures to combat the outbreak and prevent new cases, CS Barasa said that MOH has heightened surveillance activities across the country, activated the Public Health Emergency Operation Centers and established Incident Management Teams across the country.

“The MOH continues to issue advisories to healthcare workers to sensitize them on Mpox, guide the identification of cases, as well as infection prevention and control measures. Active efforts have been made to sensitize the public and engage communities on risk perception and prevention measures,” she added.

While speaking at the Kongowea Market in Mombasa County where she was engaging with Community Health Promoters (CHPs), Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said that the ministry has intensified screening especially at the border points and enhanced human resource capacity to detect and manage any potential cases of Mpox effectively.

PS Muthoni emphasised that if cases of Mpox arise, they are prepared to isolate and treat affected individuals.

"Mpox is treatable. We had one male identified, the only case we have had in the country. We have no other cases of Mpox in Kenya," she stated confidently.

Mombasa County Director for Public Health, Dr Salma Swaleh, explained that rigorous testing procedures have also been put in place, with health workers testing samples in laboratories.

"Anybody with Mpox may exhibit rashes, fever, headaches, and lymph node enlargement. The symptoms can mimic other conditions like malaria and measles, but the rashes are very specific. We take samples from the rashes to the laboratory for confirmation," she said.

The MOH has recommended preventive measures to the public in order to prevent the spread of Mpox. These include frequent handwashing with soap and water, or using alcohol-based sanitiser and avoiding contact with individuals showing Mpox-like symptoms.

Individuals that experience any signs and symptoms, and who have travelled to places reporting Mpox cases or had direct contact with someone exhibiting Mpox signs and symptoms are advised to report to the nearest health facility for assessment by a qualified health professional. They are also advised to avoid physical contact with others, or wear a well-fitting mask and cover lesions.

The Health Ministry is also urging the public to verify any information on Mpox with the Ministry on hotline numbers, including 0729471414 or 0732 353535, before sharing it with others.