Migraine leading cause of disability in children

When your child complains of a persistent throbbing headache, sensitivity to light and feels nauseated; they probably have a migraine.

Do not dismiss it as a mere headache and offer over-the-counter medication. Rather, seek medication before its impact escalates to disability.

A new analysis released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and published in the scientific journal The Lancet details that among the global burden of conditions affecting the nervous system, migraine is the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) among children aged between five and 19.

The analysis; Global Burden of Disease 2021, covering a period between 1990 and 2021, shows that 37 conditions affecting the nervous system, including migraine, were collectively ranked as the leading cause DALYs.

In 2021 alone, most people around the world were affected by tension-type headaches and migraines; but children bore the most burden.

The study shows that about two billion people had tension-type headaches and another 1.1 billion people had migraines –qualifying as the most prevalent neurological disorders that year.

Apart from migraines, children who were born preterm and those who have epilepsy were also likely to develop neurological complications that lead to a form of disability.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the study should serve as an urgent call to action for people living with neurological conditions so they can get the quality care that they need.

“Neurological conditions cause great suffering to the individuals and families they affect, and rob communities and economies of human capital. It is more important than ever to ensure brain health is better understood, valued and protected, from early childhood to later life,” he said.

The Lancet analysis also shows that women are more likely to be affected by migraines compared to men.

While most adults around the world were likely to have disability-adjusted life years because of stroke, migraine remains the second most risk factor for this age group, followed by nerve complications that affect the feet and legs when one has diabetes type 2 –known as diabetic neuropathy.

Diabetic neuropathy was classified as the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world.

“Diabetic neuropathy high ranking indicates a considerable burden within the category that has not previously been conveyed or emphasised. The inclusion of diabetic neuropathy calls attention to the scarcity of data for other peripheral neuropathies, such as those associated with alcohol, HIV, and vitamin deficiencies,” shows the study.

Why is paediatric migraine of concern?

A different study explains that children with migraine are likely to miss school more than their peers, linking the impact to that of children with either rheumatoid arthritis or cancer.

“This disability is complicated by the fact that migraine is a silent disease; no outward findings are visible, so the child’s report of pain may be doubted, leading to shame and frustration,” they explain.

Unfortunately, such children are likely to still have migraines even when they grow up.

How does disability resulting from migraines manifest?

Some of the symptoms of migraines such as light sensitivity can lead to disability impairing one’s ability to see.

Other people may develop paralysis especially if they get a migraine type called hemiplegic migraine.

Communication can also be a problem. When people have migraines, they may lose the ability to speak as usual and may get a condition called transient aphasia.

But what causes migraines in children?

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine shows that stress, psychiatric disorders, sleep deprivation, some foods, obesity and adverse childhood experiences can be risk factors for developing migraines in children.

For food triggers, however, the study shows that instead of avoiding diet-related triggers, it is more important to avoid skipping meals and have a well-balanced diet.

How can this be solved?

Since we know what causes migraines in children, parents, especially for the younger children, have to be alert and look out for symptoms.

“To prevent migraines, affected children and their parents or caretakers must manage stress, sleep, and diet—overall following a balanced lifestyle; this is essential for the health of the child and the family,” explains a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

“The role of the parents or caretakers around the child with a migraine is also important. To create optimal and healthy environments, they need to explore what kind of lifestyle is appropriate for the affected child. The child’s lifestyle should be tailored to their individual needs, including getting regular exercise, eating a proper diet, and sleeping on a regular schedule,” the scientists add.