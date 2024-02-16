Land disputes fuel Bomet’s waste management crisis

Two men dressed in tattered clothes sift through a massive pile of waste, searching for glass and metals amid the stench and decay.

The two are competing with stray cattle and dogs foraging for food on a cold afternoon at a dumpsite in Bomet town. They collect solid waste, stuffing it into bags before hauling it to the dumpsite's edge.

This scene unfolds amid a heavy, pungent smell that permeates the air, affecting nearby residential areas of St Michael’s Secondary School, Bomet University, St Michael’s Primary School and Bomet Teachers Training College.

For a long time, residents have been enduring the unpleasant odour, especially during the night, raising public health concerns.

“We sell metallic items to scrap metal dealers and glasses are equally in high demand for recycling in Nairobi and Mombasa. We have ready orders. This is how we have been making a living for the last three years,” says Richard Kemboi, a scavenger at the dumpsite.

For eight years, the absence of a proper dumpsite in Bomet compounded by conflicts over land ownership, has posed significant challenges to waste management.

The former dumpsite near Bomet stadium was taken over by Bomet University College, forcing the county government to relocate the dumpsite in 2017. This led to the current site on land occupied by the Agricultural Training Centre and the Centre for Devolved Governance, whose conditions have deteriorated over time.

The county government's plan to establish a new dumpsite faces challenges as it fights with the Kenya Prisons Department over the ownership of a prime piece of land.

The standoff has led to irregular waste collection, leaving heaps of litter in trading centers which pose health risks to residents.

Governor Hillary Barchok sought the National Land Commission's intervention, accusing the Prisons department of encroaching on county land earmarked for a dumpsite. The disputed land is also crucial for President William Ruto's plan to construct 10,000 affordable housing units in Bomet town.

The delay caused by the dispute forced the postponement of the housing project's launch in August 2023.

The conflict over land ownership has broader implications, affecting not only waste management but also the planned housing project and overall development in Bomet.

“Heaps of litter are a common sight in the trading centres, with overflowing waste bins exposing the residents to risks of contracting waterborne diseases including bilharzia, cholera and typhoid, among others,” said Caroline Kirui, a trader.

The dispute has affected public health, the environment and planned development projects. Governor Barchok's letters to NLC and the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning seek resolution, emphasising the need for the Prison department to adjust boundaries and vacate the land.

But despite these efforts, the issue remains unresolved, creating uncertainty about the future of waste management and planned infrastructure development.

The conflict over the dumpsite adds to a series of unsuccessful attempts by the county government to secure alternative sites in Nyangores, Longisa, Chemagel, and Kipreres wards.

Residents have opposed the proposed dumpsite sites; highlighting the challenges of waste management in a rapidly growing population.

A man walks past an overflowing waste bin in Bomet town. The county government’s plan to establish a new dumpsite faces challenges as the devolved unit fights with the Kenya Prisons Department over ownership of a prime piece of land. Photo credit: VITALIS KIMUTAI| NATION MEDIA GROUP

According to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census, Bomet has a population of 875,689. At the same time, the inadequate sewage system compounds the problem, with the current facility operating below its capacity due to population growth.

The town's topography, characterised by hills, ridges and valleys poses challenges for effective sewage coverage. As a result, many commercial and residential units rely on exhausters, leading to environmental pollution during rainy seasons.