KNH explains why toddler stayed overnight in casualty ward 'jembe' in skull

Kenyatta National Hospital has explained why a child had to spend a night in the casualty ward with a fork hoe still lodged in his skull.

Social media users had said that the child had not been operated on a day after he was rushed to KNH following the incident.

But KHN says it could not have operated on the child immediately since he had lost a lot of blood making it hard for his blood to clot.

“The patient had lost a lot of blood and as a result, the clotting process was not occurring as expected, thereby, delaying the surgical procedure as this would have been dangerous to the patient,” the hospital explained.

KNH at the same time added that the patient had been stabilised and undergoing a delicate surgery at their facility.