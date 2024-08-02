Kenya ranks fourth in Africa with highest maternal mortality burden

Kenya is one of the top five countries in Africa with the highest number of pregnant women who die as a result of complications from pregnancy or childbirth.

According to a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) report on Preventing Child and Maternal Deaths 2024, Kenya ranks fourth with 594 deaths per 100,000 live births, which puts the country off track to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target number three.

The global maternal mortality target for 2030 is to reduce the average maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births, with no country exceeding a maternal mortality ratio of 140 deaths per 100,000 live births.

However, each country has its own national targets for 2030, depending on whether its 2010 baseline maternal mortality ratio (MMR) was below or above 420. If below 420, its target is to reduce the MMR by at least two-thirds by 2030; if above or equal to 420, its target is to achieve an MMR of 140 or less by 2030.

"Since 2000, remarkable progress has been made on maternal mortality, with a 42 per cent reduction in USAID's 25 priority countries. While Kenya has made significant progress in reducing maternal mortality, it still falls short of the World Health Organization (WHO) target," the report stated

According to the Ministry of Health, Kenya's maternal mortality rate remains a major public health concern, with 15 out of 47 counties accounting for 98.7 per cent of all maternal deaths.

These high-burden counties face a range of challenges including poverty, insecurity, inadequate infrastructure and historical marginalisation, which have led to poor maternal and newborn health outcomes.

According to Dr Milka Odhiambo, a consultant gynaecologist in Nairobi, maternal deaths can result from direct causes such as obstructed labour, postpartum haemorrhage, pre-eclampsia and hypertensive disorders, pregnancy-related infections and complications from unsafe abortion. They can also result indirectly from pre-existing medical conditions that are aggravated by pregnancy.

She added that Kenya can make progress towards the global goal of reducing maternal mortality and ensuring safer motherhood for its citizens by preventing maternal deaths. This can be achieved through the involvement of skilled health workers such as doctors, nurses and midwives.

"Since complications require prompt access to quality obstetric services, these skilled health workers, who are regularly supervised and have the right equipment and supplies, can prevent maternal deaths by providing life-saving drugs such as antibiotics, blood transfusions, caesarean sections and other surgical interventions," said Dr Odhiambo.

Dr Odhiambo stressed that while access to skilled birth attendance has improved from 62 per cent to about 70 per cent in the last seven years, over 80 per cent of maternal deaths are also attributed to poor quality of care.

She added that the government needs to address health system challenges including a shortage of health workers, increased workloads as well as drug shortages.